‘Sex And The City’ To Return Without Kim Cattrall, Actress Who Played Samantha Jones

“Sex and the City” is returning to television, but without the beloved character of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall.

“And Just Like That” will air on HBO max and will include the original stars, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. Parker, Nixon and Davis all confirmed the news Sunday on their own Instagram accounts.

???? Sex and the City is BACK ???? pic.twitter.com/YUwbPOjjJY — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) January 10, 2021

Cattrall has been vocal about her refusal to take part in a third “Sex and the City” movie or a reboot of the popular early 2000s TV series.

“The answer was simply, ‘Thank you, but no, I’m good,'” Cattrall told Piers Morgan back in 2017, according to the DailyMail. (RELATED: Kim Cattrall Not Sure About Third ‘Sex And The City’ Movie)

It’s unclear exactly why Cattrall doesn’t want to be involved in a “Sex and the City” reboot, but it might have something to do with her relationship with co-star Parker. According to Vanity Fair, Parker has insisted in the past that she and Cattrall are not feuding, but social media posts from the blonde bombshell who played Samantha say otherwise.

“So there was no fight; it was completely fabricated, because I actually never responded,” Parker told the outlet in 2018. “And I won’t, because she needed to say what she needed to say, and that is her privilege.”

Here’s the thing. I’m sure the series will be great. The original was amazing and so were the two movies that followed, but it is going to be really hard to watch without the humor of Samantha Jones present. It honestly probably wouldn’t work to have the character recast either. It would just mess up the dynamics.

I’m still going to watch and I’m counting down the days until I can peek into the world of New York City as seen from Carrie Bradshaw’s point of view.