‘Shut Up Or Else’: Tomi Lahren Says Big Tech’s Message To Conservatives Is Clear

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren called out Big Tech for censoring conservative voices on social media while appearing on Fox News’ Monday broadcast of “Outnumbered.”

Social media platform Twitter has come under fire for executing a massive purge of conservative accounts following the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. The platform has also permanently suspended Trump’s account.

Co-panelist Lisa Kennedy asked Lahren where conservatives should turn since many “left Twitter and Facebook over the weekend.”

“That’s the difficult part,” Lahren began. “What Big Tech is essentially telling us, and what the Democrats and the Left are essentially telling us, is shut up or else. Shut up or else we will de-platform you. Shut up or else we will censor you. Shut up or else we will take away any of the other platforms that you’ve created. Shut up. They don’t want us to talk about election integrity. They don’t want us to talk about voter fraud. They don’t want us to talk about President Trump. They don’t want us to talk about conservative values and principles altogether.”

Lahren then explained that there are many conservatives that were already “terrified” of expressing their beliefs “and their one outlet” was social media, but “now they’ve taken away Parler.” (RELATED: Twitter Stock Plummets After Banning President Trump, Purging Conservative Accounts)

Parler, a social media platform that has been widely used by conservatives, was taken offline amid the Twitter purge when Amazon Web Services prevented it from accessing its servers. Parler filed a lawsuit against Amazon on Monday in response.

“This is a clear message to conservatives. Shut up. And we need to send a clear message back. We will not shut up. They need to understand that,” Lahren continued. “If we have to keep making platforms and do it in a responsible and safe way, we’ll do it.”