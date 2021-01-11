Vogue Defends Kamala Harris Cover Photo Switch

Vogue magazine defended its decision to use a photo of Kamala Harris on the cover of its February issue in a casual outfit — rather than in a suit, as both sides had reportedly agreed upon.

“The team at Vogue loved the images Tyler Mitchell shot and felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris’s authentic, approachable nature — which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration,” a statement from the magazine read, according to Entertainment Tonight in a piece published Monday.

“To respond to the seriousness of this moment in history, and the role she has to play leading our country forward, we’re celebrating both images of her as covers digitally,” the statement added. (RELATED: Biden, Harris Will Not Address Where They Draw The Line On Abortion)

Vice President-elect @KamalaHarris is our February cover star! Making history was the first step. Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis. Read the full profile: https://t.co/W5BQPTH7AU pic.twitter.com/OCFvVqTlOk — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 10, 2021

The cover photo shot surfaced featuring the Vice President-elect wearing a black blazer jacket, pants and Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Ranked Third Most Powerful Woman In The World By Forbes)

“Making history was the first step,” a tweet from the magazine read. “Now Harris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America—and lead it out of crisis.”

A source close to Harris’ team told the outlet that both sides had agreed to a print interview and photos. The other shot, of Harris wearing a powder blue suit with a gold backdrop, was allegedly set to be the cover photo and other one was to be inside.

“In this moment where the country is so divided, where we need serious leaders, the blue and gold shot represents that,” the source reportedly added. “That would never have been approved, and Harris’ team is extremely disappointed.”

The source close to Harris also told the outlet both sides were in constant contact throughout the process and that at no point did the magazine tell the Harris team about the cover switch.