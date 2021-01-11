‘WandaVision’ Starts Friday On Disney+

The highly-anticipated show “WandaVision” will hit Disney+ this Friday.

The plot of the mini-series, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Admittedly, I’m not a comics guy at all. I don’t have a problem with them, but I just have never been interested in reading them.

Having said that, I do love a great superhero movie or television show. “WandaVision” looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit, and we’re only a few days out.

We’re talking about a TV show that was able to land Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. For those of you who might now know, Olsen is a legit superstar and amazing actress.

Ever since I saw “Wind River,” I’ve been 100% sold on her.

Now, she’s taking her talents to Disney+ to continue her role as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel universe. It should be an outstanding time once Friday rolls around.

In five days, the universe is expanding. Marvel Studios’ first series, #WandaVision, starts streaming Friday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mWhCP8o8hs — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 10, 2021

Again, I have no idea what the backstory is with “WandaVision” or anything else involved with the plot. I’m entering completely blind and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

???? They’re a newlywed couple, just moved to town ???? Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision starts streaming Jan. 15 on @DisneyPlus featuring original theme songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. pic.twitter.com/EGdHisEENa — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 4, 2021

You can catch “WandaVision” this Friday on Disney+. You know I’ll be watching!