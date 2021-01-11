Editorial

‘WandaVision’ Starts Friday On Disney+

WandaVision (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sj9J2ecsSpo&feature=youtu.be)

The highly-anticipated show “WandaVision” will hit Disney+ this Friday.

The plot of the mini-series, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is,  “a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Admittedly, I’m not a comics guy at all. I don’t have a problem with them, but I just have never been interested in reading them.

Having said that, I do love a great superhero movie or television show. “WandaVision” looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit, and we’re only a few days out.

We’re talking about a TV show that was able to land Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. For those of you who might now know, Olsen is a legit superstar and amazing actress.

Ever since I saw “Wind River,” I’ve been 100% sold on her.

Now, she’s taking her talents to Disney+ to continue her role as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel universe. It should be an outstanding time once Friday rolls around.

Again, I have no idea what the backstory is with “WandaVision” or anything else involved with the plot. I’m entering completely blind and I wouldn’t want to have it any other way.

You can catch “WandaVision” this Friday on Disney+. You know I’ll be watching!