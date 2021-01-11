Washington Monument Temporarily Closing Due To ‘Credible Threats’

The National Park Service announced Monday it is temporarily closing the Washington Monument due to “credible threats” after a riot broke out Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Tours of the Washington Monument will be suspended from Jan. 11 until Jan. 24, after President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration as president Jan. 20, according to a Monday alert from the National Park Service.

JUST IN: Washington Monument closed until Jan. 24, National Parks Service says, citing “credible threats to visitors and park resources.” “Groups involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.” pic.twitter.com/gDXfpp4hH8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 11, 2021

The National Park Service cited “credible threats to visitors and park resources” as the impetus for shutting down public access to the Washington Monument and other areas of the National Mall. (RELATED: Majority Of Americans Want Trump Out Of Office Before Inauguration Day, Poll Shows)

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021,” the National Park Service’s Monday announcement read.

The temporary closures might be extended if “conditions persist” that gives the National Parks Service reason to believe visitors may be in danger, as reported by the Associated Press.

“The closures will not adversely affect the park’s natural aesthetic or cultural values, nor require significant modification to the resource management objection, nor is it of a highly controversial nature,” the alert added.