We Finally Made It To The National Championship Game

Ladies and gentlemen, we have finally arrived at the national title game between Ohio State and Alabama.

After months and months of battling the idiots trying to cancel football, we’re about to crown a national champion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

This day was never supposed to come. We were told it was impossible to be here. We were told college football simply couldn’t happen.

Later tonight, we will officially end the season and we will go out as winners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

It’s truly incredible how many people held the line and refused to break in order to make sure college football happened this year.

The morons in the media and some university leaders tried to steal it from us, but we refused to break. I’m damn proud to have been in this fight with all of you reading this.

Now, we get to enjoy the spoils of our victory when we watch the Buckeyes and Crimson Tide take the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

When our critics tried to steal our way of life by canceling college football, we went to work to make sure they failed. The war is over and the good guys won.

So, grab a beer, buckle up and let’s have ourselves a hell of a night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Tune in at 8:00 EST on ESPN! Let’s get after it!