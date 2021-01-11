Wisconsin Falls To 9th In The Latest AP College Basketball Poll

Wisconsin has dropped a spot in the latest college basketball poll from the Associated Press.

The week eight poll was released Monday, and the Badgers slipped from eighth to ninth, despite the fact that we beat Indiana last week and are 10-2.

Gonzaga remained in the top spot.

I don’t get this decision at all. Not one bit. We beat the Hoosiers, have ten wins and we drop a spot in the latest poll?

Yeah, that doesn’t add up to me at all.

However, this is just classic anti-Wisconsin vibes that we’re all used to dealing with. We get disrespected so often that you just learn to deal with it.

Part of being a Wisconsin man is being overlooked. It’s just the nature of the beast.

All we can do is keep working hard and grinding it out. Let everyone ignore us and drop us spots in the AP Poll.

We have a matchup with Michigan this Tuesday night, and we’ll see who is laughing afterwards!

Go, Badgers, go!