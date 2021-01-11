Despite Third Week As Box Office Hit, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Falls Short Of Expected Profit

“Wonder Woman 1984” has dominated the box office for three weeks now, but is still reportedly not going to turn the expected profit.

“Wonder Woman 1984” raked in $3 million domestically and $4.7 million internationally between Friday and Sunday, according Variety. The movie has brought Warner Bros. a total of $32.6 million in the United States plus Canada and $98.8 million overseas.

The film’s $131 million global box office total doesn’t quite hit the $200 million budget for Warner Bros. Pictures, despite outperforming most films released amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety. (RELATED: Director Of ‘Wonder Woman’ Says Villain Was Inspired By Donald Trump)

Even with the inevitable loss of money for the studio, a third “Wonder Woman” film has already been given the greenlight by the studio. Star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are both on board for the project, according to Variety.

I heard really great things about “Wonder Woman 1984,” so I’m sure the studio is chalking up the loss of revenue to the coronavirus pandemic. Who knows, maybe that’s true. This movie could have been highly successful if it was shown in theaters, but I guess we’ll never know.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will be pulled from HBO Max and will only be available in theaters, Variety reported. It will be back and available to stream from HBO Max a few weeks later.