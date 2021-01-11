Young Americans For Liberty President, VP Put On Leave As Slew Of Women Come Forward With Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Young Americans for Liberty’s (YAL) president and vice president of grassroots have been placed on leave after a slew of women came forward with accusations of sexual misconduct.

YAL describes itself as “the most active and effective pro-liberty youth group” aimed at “advancing liberty on campus and in American electoral politics.” Over the weekend, a growing hashtag on Twitter called “#YALtoo” became filled with reports of sexual misconduct within the movement and allegations that those made aware of the reports did not adequately respond.

President Cliff Maloney and Vice President of Grassroots Justin Greiss are on “administrative leave pending the conclusion of a thorough investigation into all allegations,” YAL announced on Monday evening.

“YAL will address these issues head-on and begin the process of healing and rebuilding a culture of trust, safety, and accountability,” the organization wrote.

YAL’s prior statement, issued on Saturday by Chairman of YAL’s board Jeff Frazee, assured readers that the organization “takes any accusation of misconduct seriously.” This statement said that the allegations were “attacking YAL” and noted that “social media often clouds the truth.”

Maloney shared this first statement on Twitter and denied the allegations against him, calling them “character assassinations against a team of liberty advocates.”

“Allegations against me are 100% false. Serious accusations and misconduct will always be addressed at YAL,” Maloney added. (RELATED: Faced With Thousands Of Sexual Abuse Allegations, Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy)