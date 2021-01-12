21 Vacuums To Help Keep Your Home Clean In 2021 And They’re All On Sale!

2020 was a mess — and considering how much time the family spent at home, your floors likely took the brunt of it. But lucky for you, 2021 is full of advanced cleaning tools that can whip your carpet, hardwood, tile, and more into shape, leaving things sparkling like never before. And below are 21 great vacuums, spin mops, and more to help you start off the New Year on the right, sparkling clean foot.

Mini Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner – $39.95

Smaller than a 16.9 fl. oz water bottle, this brilliantly compact cordless vacuum lets you clean every nook and cranny in your car, from air vents, tight spots between seats, and so much more. And charging it is easy thanks to its USB charging port.

Get the Mini Cordless Car Vacuum Cleaner for $39.95 (reg. $49).

Elicto ES-100 Waterproof Telescopic Power Scrubber – $110

Cut grime like nothing with this powerful scrubber that boasts five rotating heads, a 90-degree angle design, and an extendable handle that makes it great for using around the pool, tubs, showers, and more.

Get the Elicto ES-100 Waterproof Telescopic Power Scrubber for $110 (reg. $119)

Elicto ES-500 Electric Corded Spin Mop & Polisher – $95.99

Toting two sets of microfiber mop heads, this device can decontaminate and polish your floors with whatever water-based cleaning solution you like. And thanks to its 180-degree swivel joint and long cord of 25 feet, you can reach all those tough nooks and crannies without ever getting on your hands and knees.

Get the Elicto ES-500 Electric Corded Spin Mop & Polisher for $95.99 (reg $119) when you use the code ELICTO20P.

Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop & Polisher – $119.99

Capable of mopping, scrubbing, and polishing all at the same time, this fully wireless device can leave nearly every floor in your home spotless. And thanks to its powerful built-in battery, you can enjoy up to 30 minutes of extra cleaning time after a full charge.

Get the Elicto ES-530 Electronic Cordless Spin Mop & Polisher for $119.99 (reg. $149) when you use the code ELICTO20P.

Elicto Everybot RS500 Robotic Spin Mop & Polisher – $220

Featuring an impressive 5,700RPM built-in motor and a rotating dual-spin mop, this robotic device clears dirt and dust from awkward spots like under the bed, tricky corners, and so much more — and you can control it all while you sit back and relax on the couch! It even boasts seven different cleaning modes perfect for a wide range of floor types.

Get the Elicto Everybot RS500 Robotic Spin Mop & Polisher for $220 (reg. $239).

Elicto Super Sweeper SS-130 – $19.99

This multi-faceted tool can be used as a squeegee for glass walls and windows, a pet hair comb for your carpet, and can even clean up nasty spills! With its innovative six-blade design, this thing will completely change the way you clean your home.

Get the Elicto Super Sweeper SS-130 for $19.99 (reg. $24) with the code ELICTO20P.

JASHEN V12S Cordless Stick Vacuum – $89.99

Boasting high ratings online, this vacuum is an essential home cleaning device thanks to its versatile 2-in-1 dust brush, strong suction, quiet motor, and four-stage filtration system. It even has a dual charging mount that holds the vacuum and all of its accessories.

Get the JASHEN V12S Cordless Stick Vacuum for $89.99 (reg. $99).

JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $159.99

Great for cleaning both hardwood and carpet, this dynamic vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge and makes virtually zero noise. And thanks to its wireless design, you can take this thing with you anywhere.

Get the JASHEN V16 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $159.99 (reg. $299).

JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner – $189.99

With a highly efficient four-stage filtration system and a brushless motor that can lift deeply rooted dirt in carpets, hardwood floors, and more, this highly-rated tool is a must-have. And thanks to its easy-to-read LED screen, you can always know when it’s time to recharge, change the filter, and more.

Get the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $189.99 (reg. $350).

Neabot NoMo Hands-Free Robot Vacuum – $479

Thanks to its thoughtfully designed combination of side brushes and a roller brush, dirt is effectively loosened, lifted, and extracted, giving your floors a truly magnificent clean. And with its programmable cleaning capabilities and an internal dustbin that can hold onto dirt for two to four weeks at a time, you can let this thing sweep for a month without you having to lift a finger.

Get the Neabot NoMo Hands-Free Robot Vacuum for $479 (reg. $499) when you use the code NEABOT20.

JUMPI 3-in-1 Car Vacuum, Jumpstarter & Power Bank – $99.99

Whether you need to clean the crumbs out from the cracks between your car’s seats or need a quick jump start, this versatile gadget is a must-have for anyone who drives a car. It even serves as a power bank to give your phone a charge in an emergency!

Get the JUMPI 3-in-1 Car Vacuum, Jumpstarter & Power Bank for $99.99 (reg. $150).

Tidy Sweep Handheld Vacuum – $44.99

Weighing in at under a pound, this convenient hand vacuum boasts powerful cyclonic suction that lets you clean hard-to-reach nooks and crannies with minimal effort. And thanks to its rechargeable battery, you can use the tool for up to 30 minutes per charge.

Get the Tidy Sweep Handheld Vacuum for $44.99 (reg. $119).

DEWALT DCV581H 18/20V MAX* Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum, Limited Quantities Available – $242.47

If you’re in the market for a good, heavy-duty clean, this gadget will not disappoint. Thanks to its cordless design and wide nozzle, you’ll be able to clean your home from top to bottom like never before.

Get the DEWALT DCV581H 18/20V MAX* Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum for $242.47 (Reg. $269).

5,000Pa Portable Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner – $64.95

Cleaning your car isn’t always easy, but with a tool that boasts strong suction power, a brush designed for cleaning tight spots and liquid spills, and a brush nozzle for cleaning air vents, pet, hair, and general dander, it’s suddenly very simple. Plus, it’s completely portable and can fit in the palm of your hand!

Get the 5,000Pa Portable Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner for $64.95 (reg. $75).

Mini Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner – $59.95

From its easy-to-handle ergonomic design to its impressive suction power, this cleaning tool leaves your car spotless every time you use it. And with its washable filter, you can ensure the vacuum stays in pristine condition for longer.

Get the Mini Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner for $59.95 (reg. $75).

Handheld Cordless Mini Vacuum Cleaner – $39.99

Whether it’s your car’s air vents or that tight spot behind your bed, this vacuum cleaner is designed to clean hard-to-reach spots with incredible ease. Not only is it cordless for easy maneuvering, but it also features 6,000PA suction power that leaves every surface squeaky clean.

Get the Handheld Cordless Mini Vacuum Cleaner for $39.99 (reg. $99).

Sirena Vacuum Cleaner – $755

Thanks to its implemented water-based filtration technology, this award-winning tool can effectively remove dust, dirt, and even offensive odors — and its powerful suction can reach the lowest layers of carpet. Whether it’s the floor, your ceiling, the walls, or even the air, this vacuum can clean your home unlike anything else.

Get the Sirena Vacuum Cleaner for $755 (reg. $899) with the code VACUUM134.

Mini Desktop Vacuum – $19.99

In addition to floors, the little things you use around the house get dusty too, and that’s when this little guy comes in handy. From delicate items like speakers and keyboards to general scraps on countertops and tables, this desktop vacuum uses powerful suction to keep things nice and clean for up to 150 minutes on a single charge.

Get the Mini Desktop Vacuum for $19.99 (reg. $59).

Shed Pal Pet Fur Grooming Vacuum – $24.99

Stop shedding pet hair in its tracks! This convenient suction tool is gentle enough to use on your four-legged family members, removing loose fur and dander right from their coat. You can also use it on your couch, bed, or wherever else to finally rid your home of pesky pet hair.

Get the Shed Pal Pet Fur Grooming Vacuum for $24.99 (reg. $69).

Quantum X Water Filtration Vacuum (Viper Red) – $350

The first filterless upright water vacuum cleaner of its kind, this revolutionary vacuum uses a water filtration system to capture dirt, negating the need to clean out germ and bacteria-ridden filters for good. From cleaning nasty spills to lifting pesky dirt, this versatile cleaning tool is a must-have in any home.

Get the Quantum X Water Filtration Vacuum in viper red for $350 (reg. $499) with the code CLEAN79.

ZeroDark High Powered Portable Vacuum Cleaner – $30.95

No pet hair, dirt, or spills are a match for this portable vacuum! From its powerful suction to its three convenient accessories, this cleaning tool is ideal for cleaning around the home, your car, or just about anywhere.

Get the ZeroDark High Powered Portable Vacuum Cleaner for $30.95 (reg. $59).

