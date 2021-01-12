Alabama Beating Ohio State In The National Title Game Gets Huge TV Ratings

Alabama beating Ohio State to win the national championship Monday night put up some huge viewership numbers.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the 52-24 victory for the Crimson Tide averaged 18.219 million viewers on ESPN as Mac Jones and company earned the championship trophy. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Remember, when it comes to sports ratings, the numbers generally adjust up before it’s all said and done. That means these monster ratings will only go further north.

Averaging north of 18 million is an absurd number, but it’s not hard to see why America was captivated by the action.

It was OSU vs. Alabama! It was the Big 10 vs. the SEC! It was two history programs battling it out to carve a place in history forever!

What’s not to love? Plus, Nick Saban took home his seventh ring, which is just an absurd sentence to even type out.

Now, we wait for the 2021 season to start. It truly can’t get her fast enough!