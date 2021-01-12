Athlon Ranks Alabama Number 1 In Its Way-Too-Early Top 25 For The 2021 Season, Wisconsin Is 11th

Athlon believes Alabama will be the best college football team next season.

The popular sports publication recently dropped its way-too-early top 25 for the 2021 campaign, and the Crimson Tide came out at number. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama just capped off the season with a win over Ohio State in the national title game.

Seeing as how Alabama just took home the national title and Nick Saban is still their coach, I’m not sure how you can pick anyone else.

Even with many pieces headed to the NFL, Nick Saban will have the Crimson Tide ready to roll. I can promise you that much.

He doesn’t know how to lose.

Wisconsin coming in at 11th is honestly very surprising to me. After the garbage season we just had, I thought we’d get zero respect going into 2021.

It does signal to me that people are more or less writing off the 2020 campaign because of all the injuries and coronavirus.

We’re returning a ton of great players, and I 100% anticipate we’ll be ready to roll.

I also love the fact that we’re one day into the offseason and we’re already talking about way-too-early top 25 rankings.

I wouldn’t have it any other way.

