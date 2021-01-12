China ‘Virtually’ Admitted They Are Committing Genocide, Asian Studies Expert Says

Olivia Enos, a senior policy analyst in the Asian Studies Center at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with Samantha Renck of the Daily Caller News Foundation about human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in China, the ongoing situation in Hong Kong and more.

The Chinese Embassy recently shared a since-removed tweet highlighting a purported study about declining birthrates in the Xinjiang province of China, where nearly 1 million Uighur Muslims are reportedly being detained. (RELATED: Daughter Of Uighur Muslims Pleads For Chinese Government To Set Her Mother Free)

The Chinese Embassy’s tweet claimed that in the process of “eradicating extremism” in Xingiang, Uighur women were “emancipated and gender equality and reproductive health were promoted, making them no longer baby-making machines.”

“To refer to Uighur women as ‘baby-making machines’ is so incredibly dehumanizing,” Enos, who is also the host of the “China Uncovered” podcast, said. “This is a virtual admission by the Chinese Communist Party that they meet one of the acts that constitutes genocide under the U.N. Convention on the Prevention of Genocide.”

“This is a confirmation of what we’ve suspected for a very long time,” she said.

“The Chinese Communist Party is seeking to fully eradicate the next generation of Uighurs and they’re doing it quietly but they’re doing it speedily,” Enos said.

Enos also provided updates on Hong Kong, what she hopes the Biden Administration will focus on in regard to China and more.

