Chinese Spokesperson Accuses Pompeo Of ‘Lying Diplomacy,’ Says He Has Tarnished US Reputation

A Chinese spokesperson said that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s legacy would be “lying diplomacy” in a tweet posted Monday.

“@SecPompeo’s biggest legacy is nothing but ‘lying diplomacy.’ The damage he caused to U.S. foreign relations, credibility & reputation is greater than any previous U.S. administration,” the tweet said.

.@SecPompeo‘s biggest legacy is nothing but “lying diplomacy”. The damage he caused to U.S. foreign relations, credibility & reputation is greater than any previous U.S. administration. pic.twitter.com/VsoFE2Nzq2 — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) January 11, 2021

In a separate tweet, Lijian Zhao, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, said that Pompeo “will be remembered as the byword of lies and madness in history.” The tweet was in response to a tweet from Pompeo which claimed the Chinese Communist Party is persecuting religious minorities.

.@SecPompeo will be remembered as the byword of lies and madness in history. pic.twitter.com/zcIoaMGh16 — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) January 11, 2021

“China’s Communist Party has exhibited extreme hostility to all religious faiths since its founding. Tibetans, Catholics, Christians, Falun Gong practitioners — all are persecuted.” Pompeo tweeted Friday. (RELATED: Beijing Snubs Taiwan’s ‘Meaningful Dialogue’ Offer)

China’s Communist Party has exhibited extreme hostility to all religious faiths since its founding. Tibetans, Catholics, Christians, Falun Gong practitioners — all are persecuted. pic.twitter.com/V9guUbgWGz — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 8, 2021

Since becoming secretary of state, Pompeo has frequently used social media to criticize the Chinese government’s policies on a wide variety of issues, including human rights, religion, coronavirus, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

China harshly criticized Pompeo’s Saturday announcement that the U.S. would lift restrictions on contacts between US officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, according to the Los Angeles Times. (RELATED: Beijing Pushes Back On Ethnic Cleansing Accusations, Says Birthrate In Xinjiang Has Declined Because Of Free Will)

China’s state media lashed out against the move, accusing Mike Pompeo of “seeking to maliciously inflict a long-lasting scar on China-U.S. ties,” according to the Associated Press.