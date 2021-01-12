REPORT: Man Arrested In Capitol Riot Kills Himself

A man who was allegedly arrested in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has reportedly killed himself.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner announced Christopher Stanton Georgia died by suicide at his home on Saturday, NBC affiliate 11Alive reported Tuesday. He reportedly had a gunshot wound to his chest.

Along with four other individuals, Georgia was arrested for taking part in the Capitol riot last week in Washington D.C. He was charged with attempting to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police,” 11Alive reported.

Shortly after the Capital Building had been breached on Wednesday evening, Georgia, along with other individuals, was arrested for refusing to disperse after officers warned them they violated the D.C. curfew, 11Alive reported.