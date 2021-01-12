REPORT: Man Arrested In Capitol Riot Kills Himself

A man who was allegedly arrested in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has reportedly killed himself.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner announced Christopher Stanton Georgia died by suicide at his home on Saturday, NBC affiliate 11Alive reported Tuesday. He reportedly had a gunshot wound to his chest.
Along with four other individuals, Georgia was arrested for taking part in the Capitol riot last week in Washington D.C. He was charged with attempting to “enter certain property, that is, the United States Capitol Grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police,” 11Alive reported.
The Capitol riot in D.C. last week started after a mob of President Donald Trump supporters rushed the Capitol Building breaking through security barriers and entering the Rotunda and Senate Chambers, in an attempt to stop the Congressional certification for President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
Five individuals died due to the riot, including Ashli Babbit, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, who was shot by law enforcement. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick also reportedly died after being injured “while physically engaging with protesters.” (RELATED: DC Police Chief: Capitol Riot ‘Was Scarier’ For Officers Than Their Service In Iraq)