Trump Supporter Filmed Suffering Heart Attack, Undergoing CPR During Breach At The US Capitol

Sergio Estevez is a freelance photographer from Southern California hired to document the “Stop The Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. who found himself caught in the middle of the chaos.

During the breach of the Capitol, Estevez witnessed and captured on camera a Trump supporter suffering a heart attack — and the crowd attempting to save the man’s life. “I was trying to process what I was filming … there is a person having CPR attempted on them,” said Estevez. “I knew I had to keep filming because of what was going on, so I had to document it.”

Protesters clashed with police inside The Rotunda pic.twitter.com/c7dJ18swzT — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) January 6, 2021

Reporters later confirmed that the man suffering from a heart attack outside the U.S. Capitol building was 55-year-old Kevin Greeson from Alabama. Greeson is one of the three people who died from medical emergencies that day, D.C Police Chief Robert Contee said during a press conference. (RELATED : Ex-Wife Reportedly Turns In Former Spouse After Seeing Him In Photos Of Capitol Hill Riot)

Video footage of 55-year-old Kevin Greeson suffering from a heart attack in front of the US Capitol building on Wednesday. Greeson, is one of the 5 people who died that day pic.twitter.com/8cE0M1EFdX — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 10, 2021

“Right away, as I look, I see this lady with blonde hair is doing CPR … I started recording that moment on,” Estevez said, describing the moment when people in the crowd attempted to save Greeson’s life. “From there, just commotion. Just one or two rows of people from that group doing CPR. They don’t know what was going on, it was so loud, lot of chaos. They don’t know what they’re doing — just regular folks.”

