FLASHBACK: Fans Were Told Players Would Die If College Football Was Played

Ladies and gentlemen, we made it to the end of the college football season, and the predictions about players dying turned out to be completely wrong.

Despite all the hysteria and fear, there wasn’t a single player who went down because of coronavirus. I can’t stress this enough, the fear porn failed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Started the weekend on Fox News talking about the incredible success of the college football season. When we were told the season had to be canceled, millions of fans rose up and saved football. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/HKYfLJOdnF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 9, 2021

Specifically, let’s take a look back to June. In June, CBS Sports published a piece where Dr. Sheldon Jacobson claimed multiple players would die if the FBS season happened.

“A few of them could end up in the hospital, and you’ll have a small number who could die. I don’t want to sugar coat it for you. I just want to give you the facts…If everybody comes together under normal circumstances, we’ll probably see that kind of outcome,” Jacobson explained.

Can college football stand even one hospitalization? A U of Illinois professor told me his statistics say 3-7 FBS players will die due to the virus in 2020. https://t.co/WaOpy27NgH — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) June 30, 2020

Folks, we can’t let anyone forget how this happened. Don’t you dare let people forget where they stood in the war to save football.

When we said we wanted the games to safely happen, we were told that we didn’t care about safety. After all, players would die!

Very few in the media had the courage to stand up and call BS on all of it. I will go to my grave smiling knowing that I went down on the right side of history.

The college football national title game is here. We fought hard to be here, sacrificed and never gave up an inch in the war to save football. The critics were all wrong. Let’s enjoy Alabama vs. Ohio State! We earned this night. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 12, 2021

There were some minor hiccups along the way with canceled and postponed games, but none of the terrible predictions about death and mass hospitalizations came true.

Never forget the people who tried to make you believe we couldn’t play football. They might never apologize for what they tried to do, but we’ll always know who stood with the good guys.

To those of you who stood with the local communities, players and the rest of us supporting football, thank you. You all deserve a beer!