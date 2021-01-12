‘I’m Not A Magician,’ Photographed Capitol Hill Rioter’s Lawyer Says Of Legal Defense

An image of a Florida man in the U.S. Capitol riots Wednesday is going to be an impediment to his legal defense, lawyers for the man told reporters Monday Fox News reported.

The image of the man, now identified as 36-year-old Adam Christian Johnson, smiling and waving to the camera as he carried the lectern of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi through the Capitol went viral on social media.

Law enforcement identified Johnson, who was arrested Jan. 8 in Florida, after the image of him went viral, according to Fox News. Johnson, a stay-at-home father of five, has been charged with “one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; one count of theft of government property; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” a Justice Department statement said Saturday.

Johnson’s attorneys, Dan Eckhart and David Bigney, said things aren’t looking so good for their client. “You have a photograph of our client in a building, unauthorized to be there, with what appears to be a podium or a lectern, I’m not exactly sure which one it is called. But that’s what we have,” Eckhart told reporters outside of a Tampa courthouse Monday, as reported by Fox News.

“I don’t know how else to explain that, but yeah, that would be a problem,” Eckhart added, according to Fox News.

Eckhart said he and Bigney are lawyers and not “magician[s],” Fox News reported. “I’m not a magician, and neither is Mr. Bigney. So yeah, we have a photograph of our client, who appears to be in a federal building or inside the Capitol with government property,” Eckhart told reporters, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Rioter Photographed With Pelosi’s Lectern Won’t Attend Inauguration, Has Received Death Threats, Lawyer Says)

Johnson must wear a tracking device and cannot travel outside of the Middle District of Florida while the case is pending, Judge Christopher Tuite ruled, according to WTSP-TV. Johnson will be allowed to travel to Washington D.C. for court appearances, Fox News reported. His next court date is in D.C. on Jan. 19. “I can assure you he is not going to be attending the inauguration,” which is Jan. 20, Eckhart said in court, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times.