Heckler Interrupts Schumer’s Press Conference In NYC

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had his Tuesday press conference in New York City interrupted by a heckler, who started screaming at him in the middle of his remarks, causing cable networks to cut away.

Schumer was addressing impeaching President Donald Trump and was blaming Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for not calling the Senate back to vote on the articles of impeachment, which the House will likely vote on sometime Wednesday.

The heckler said Schumer was “sexually excited” by Trump supporters storming the Capitol, and was heard saying “Adolf Hitler was a socialist and that’s exactly who you follow,” before networks cut away from the press conference.



Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced at least one article of impeachment against Trump on Monday morning after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. (RELATED: House Democrats Set To Introduce Articles Of Impeachment)

The House impeachment resolution is led by Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California and charges Trump with one article of “incitement of insurrection.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer introduced the resolution, which calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, NBC News reported. (RELATED: Maskless Pramila Jayapal Complains She Got COVID-19 From Republicans Who ‘Cruelly Refused’ To Wear Masks)

Rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and violence and postponing the electoral college certification process, forcing members of Congress to evacuate the building.