HIGHLIGHTS: Alabama Hammers Ohio State 52-24 To Win The National Title

Alabama decimated Ohio State 52-24 Monday night to win the college football national title.

Pretty much from the start of the second quarter forward, it was crystal clear that the Crimson Tide were going to run away with the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama simply had too many weapons on the field on offense, and OSU just couldn’t keep up.

It’s truly incredible how great of a coach Nick Saban is and the program he’s built. He won his seventh national title Monday night, which is the most in college football history.

Let me repeat that for all of you. Nick Saban now has seven national title rings! We’ve never seen a coach like him before, and we’ll probably never see one again.

Even though I’m not an SEC guy, I’m just so damn happy we made it to the end of the season. Remember, we were told this would never happen.

We were told it was impossible to play football. Instead of listening to the pessimism, we crowned a national champion Monday night.

It was a hell of a season, and I’m glad all of us took the journey together. Props to Alabama for bringing another title to Tuscaloosa.

Saban is truly the GOAT!