‘Absolute Lunacy’: Meghan McCain Doesn’t Understand Why Trump Isn’t ‘Being Dragged Out By His Toes’

Meghan McCain said Tuesday that she did not understand why more Republicans weren’t moving to make sure President Donald Trump was removed from office.

McCain referred to the situation as “absolute lunacy” on ABC’s “The View,” arguing that unless they united to remove Trump, the Republican Party could have a difficult time picking up the pieces and moving forward. (RELATED: ‘I Fear Censorship’: Meghan McCain Warns ‘Five Dorks In Silicon Valley’ Have Too Much Power)

WATCH:

“He takes no responsibility for what happened at the Capitol, he doesn’t believe that any of his language or anything he said incited anything. Honestly, the first thing I thought was a Jack Kerouac quote, ‘There’s no end to this madness and American sadness, American madness and sadness.’ I mean, this is — it’s just absolute lunacy,” McCain began, noting that law enforcement in all 50 states had been warned to prepare for demonstrations on Inauguration Day.

“We are living in a time that it feels like we’re in a banana republic,” McCain continued. “I don’t use verbiage like this at all, and I certainly haven’t used it in four years, Ronald Reagan said that ‘freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction’ … If he can’t take responsibility I don’t understand why he’s not being dragged out by his toes, by Mitch McConnell.” (RELATED: ‘You Are Bastardizing All That I Love’: Meghan McCain Calls For Removal Of ‘Mad King’ Trump)

McCain went on to say that because of her role on the show as the lone Republican voice, she felt a responsibility to call out those within her party who she felt were not abiding by Republican principles.

“As long as we take no culpability, I say we as the Republican Party, there’s no future for the party,” McCain concluded. “If we’re not going to hold the president accountable, it’s dead. We can call it over.”