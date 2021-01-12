REPORT: McConnell Believes Trump Committed Impeachable Offenses

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly told his Republican colleagues that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is fine with Democrats moving forward with impeachment.

The New York Times released a report Tuesday, citing anonymous sources, saying that McConnell is pleased Democrats will try to impeach Trump, as it will help separate the Republican party from Trump. Rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and violence and postponing the electoral college certification process, forcing members of Congress to evacuate the building.

Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced at least one article of impeachment against Trump on Monday morning after the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The House impeachment resolution charges Trump with one article of “incitement of insurrection” and the effort is being led by Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer introduced the resolution, which calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, NBC News reported.

The House is set to vote on impeachment Wednesday.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Callers request for comment.