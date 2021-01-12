Netflix’s New Series ‘Spycraft’ Looks Awesome

Netflix’s new series “Spycraft” looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

The description of the series, according to Netflix, is, “The spy game is a serious business, and throughout history, the tools and technologies developed for it have mattered as much as the spies themselves.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, this series is going to be required viewing for nerds like myself. Give it a watch below.

Oh, hell yeah, my friends. A series focusing on the history of spies and espionage ? Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up immediately.

This is like a dream come true right now. I would have watched this on repeat back in the day as a little kid.

Growing up, I loved James Bond, reading about the KGB and CIA and would literally stuff my face into any book that would talk about the Cold War.

Now, Netflix is bringing us an entire series dedicated to spies and the gadgets they use to gain and pass information.

How many men in America are clearing their schedules to watch this once it arrives January 20 on the streaming giant?

Let us know in the comments what you think! It looks like it’s going to be outstanding!