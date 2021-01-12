REPORT: Mother Arrested After Sending 3-Year-Old To Daycare In Lyft Alone

Stephanie Goddu was arrested Friday for sending her 3-year-old in a Lyft alone and leaving her 3-month-old baby strapped in a carrier while soaked in urine, police say.

Police were informed of the situation and began investigating after Goddu failed to pick two of her kids up from daycare Jan. 6, according to the New York Post.

Goddu barricaded herself in her Manchester apartment prior to surrendering herself Friday, according to police. Goddu had difficulty answering questions and appeared "incoherent and disoriented" when police arrived at Goddu's apartment to check on her and her baby.

“Goddu did not initially comply with officers’ orders to surrender and barricaded herself in her apartment,” Manchester NH Police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Police found the 3-month-old wearing warm clothing, covered in urine and placed in a carrier around six feet away from a heater, according to the police statement.

When investigating the incident, police also reportedly discovered that Goddu had hired a Lyft driver to drive her 3-year-old to daycare Jan. 4.

As a result, Goddu was charged with resisting arrest and endangering the welfare of a child.