Nicole Kidman Says Role In ‘Undoing’ Had ‘Disturbing’ Effect On Her Mental, Physical Health

Actress Nicole Kidman said playing her role as Grace Fraser in HBO’s “The Undoing” had a “disturbing” effect on her personality.

Kidman opened up about getting into character for the TV series during Monday’s episode of the podcast “WTF With Marc Maron.”

“Suddenly, I was in this place,” Kidman said during the podcast. “There was sort of a disquietness to my personality where I was uneasy, and there was duress on who I was.” (RELATED: ‘Undoing’ Star Matilda De Angelis Says She ‘Loved’ Kissing Nicole Kidman)

“I actually got really sick [in the middle of filming],” she admitted. “I think this is a big thing that happens to actors. I went down for a week, because your immune system doesn’t know the difference between acting and truth when you’re doing those [draining roles].”

“I haven’t learned to clean that out,” Kidman continued. “It doesn’t really work for me. I go home and I don’t sleep well, and I’m not well. … It’s that disturbing for me.”

Kidman said her family helps her get out of the role. During the filming for “The Undoing,” Kidman’s family actually lived with her in New York, she revealed during the podcast.

“My family was with me, and just to have my little girls, and Keith, and have dinner with them brings immediate reality back,” Kidman said. “Suddenly the boundaries get set.”