Watch Owen Wilson In The Trailer For ‘Bliss’

Owen Wilson’s new movie “Bliss” looks incredibly strange.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A recently-divorced guy falls for an enchanting woman’s theory that they live in a harsh, alternative world simulation inside of a beautiful, blissful reality.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Judging from the trailer, this movie with Owen Wilson leading the way is going to be trippy as all hell. Give it a watch below.

I don’t even know how to describe what I just watched. So this movie is about Owen Wilson slipping between different realities?

I really hope the big twist ending isn’t that he’s just hallucinating while on drugs, which certainly seems to be the likely case.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m a big fan of Owen Wilson. The dude is absolutely hilarious, and some of his older stuff is hall of fame worthy.

“Wedding Crashers” is an all-time great film, and Owen’s performance it’s one of the funniest we’ve seen in a comedy in the past two decades.

However, I’m not sure I have a lot of optimism for “Bliss.” It just looks way too whacked out. It looks absurd.

You can catch it starting February 5 on Amazon Prime, and I’m not excited at all to see what we get.