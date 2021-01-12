QAnon Shaman Is Being Served Organic Food At His Request

The U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona has honored an imprisoned Capitol rioter’s request to eat only organic food, ABC15 reported.

UPDATE: Jacob Chansley (AKA Jake Angeli or QAnon Shaman) will be fed organic food, in line with his strict shaman diet, while in federal custody. “We will abide by the judge’s order,” U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said. @abc15 https://t.co/k6mxwQeofM — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) January 12, 2021



Jacob Chansley, 33, was the bare-chested tattooed man who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a fur-covered horned hat, according to AZ Central. (RELATED: Man Who Stormed Capitol Regrets Nothing After His Dating Profile Blows Up)

Chansley, who also goes by Jake Angeli or the QAnon Shaman, turned himself in to the FBI field office in Phoenix, his hometown, AZ Central reported. He was accused of two federal misdemeanors, AZ Central reported. The first misdemeanor was knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, AZ Central reported. The second misdemeanor was disorderly contact on Capitol grounds, according to AZ Central.

Chansley, who is being held in a quarantine section of a detention facility, made a telephonic appearance in a Phoenix federal courtroom Monday, the local outlet reported. His lawyer told Judge Deborah Fine that he had not eaten since being taken into custody, the local outlet reported. Judge Fine requested Chansley’s lawyer ask the U.S. Marshal’s Office about this issue.

“We will abide by the judge’s order,” David Gonzales, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona, told ABC15.