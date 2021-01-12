REPORT: Alabama Will Hire Bill O’Brien As The Team’s New Offensive Coordinator

Alabama will reportedly hire former Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

According to Bruce Feldman, Nick Saban is expected to bring in O’Brien as the new offensive coordinator of the Crimson Tide. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I reported last week Bill O’Brien, the former #Texans and Penn State head coach visited Tuscaloosa about replacing Steve Sarkisian as Alabama’s OC.. I’m hearing that deal is expected to happen in the next few days. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2021

Outgoing OC Steve Sarkisian is now the head coach at Texas. O’Brien was fired earlier in the NFL season when the Texans got off to a brutal start.

Asked someone who knows Bill O’Brien well about how well he thought BOB would work with Saban: “Really well… He worked for Belichick.” — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2021

This is an interesting hire for Alabama. Does Bill O’Brien have the knowledge to run an offense in college? Without a doubt.

We’re talking about a guy who was the head coach at Penn State prior to jumping to the NFL. He can obviously get the job done.

At the same time, I’m not sure why Saban wants a former NFL head coach as his OC. Saban runs his program like a dictatorship, and it obviously works because he’s won seven rings.

You’d figure he’d go for somebody without as much of a profile and who needs their career rehabbed. Think Sark or Lane Kiffin.

O’Brien, despite being fired, doesn’t really need his career rehabbed.

We’ll see what happens. Clearly, we shouldn’t question Nick Saban because his results speak for themselves.