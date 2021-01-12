Report: Disney Looking To Move Some Operations From Burbank To Florida Amid Pandemic

Disney is reportedly looking at possibly moving some of its operations from Burbank in California to Orlando, Florida, amid the pandemic.

“As the largest employer in Central Florida, we are always exploring opportunities for additional locations within the vicinity of our theme park, but there is nothing concrete,” a Disney spokesperson shared with the Orlando Business Journal. The comments were noted by the Washington Examiner in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Disney To Lay Off 32,000 Workers As Coronavirus Devastates Theme Parks)

.@Disney is considering moving portions of its business from California to Florida. The entertainment giant isn’t the only one pondering a move, several companies have already made the jump to the Sunshine State.

The reported offices would be housed at Lake Nona, a master-planned community to be based in the Walt Disney World Resort. (RELATED: Bob Iger Defends Marvel Franchise After Famous Directors Called Them ‘Despicable’)

It comes after the entertainment giant had announced it expects to layoff 32,000 employees after statewide lockdown orders have kept the park closed for more than nine months, according to the outlet.

Disney announcement included that it would “incur $1 billion in additional costs in order to comply with COVID-19 safety regulations.”

“Due to the current climate, including COVID-19 impacts, and changing environment in which we are operating, the company has generated efficiencies in its staffing, including limiting hiring to critical business roles, furloughs and reductions-in-force,” Disney said in the filing, according to the report.

As previously reported, Walt Disney World in Orlando reopened over the summer after closing its doors in March due to the coronavirus. Disneyland in CA still remains closed after shutting down back in the spring.