REPORT: McConnell Is Considering Convicting Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly considering voting to convict President Donald Trump in an impeachment trial.

According to Axios founder and former Politico Playbook editor Mike Allen, there is a “50-50 chance” McConnell will vote to impeach Trump. McConnell is reportedly considering his own legacy and wants to defend the Senate and the institution. If McConnell voted to impeach, it is likely other Senate Republicans would jump on board, making it possible for the Senate to impeach Trump.

“The Senate institutional loyalists are fomenting a counterrevolution” to Trump, a top Republican close to McConnell, reportedly told Axios.

The New York Times released a report Tuesday, citing anonymous sources, saying that McConnell is pleased Democrats will try to impeach Trump, as it will help separate the Republican party from Trump. Rioters supporting Trump stormed the U.S. capitol Wednesday, committing acts of vandalism and violence and postponing the electoral college certification process, forcing members of Congress to evacuate the building.

Democrats in the House of Representatives introduced at least one article of impeachment against Trump on Monday morning after the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The House impeachment resolution charges Trump with one article of “incitement of insurrection” and the effort is being led by Democratic Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Ted Lieu of California.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer introduced the resolution, which calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, NBC News reported.

The House is set to vote on impeachment Wednesday.

Republican Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger announced Tuesday that he will vote to impeach Trump, joining Republican Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Republican New York Rep. John Katko.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Callers request for comment.