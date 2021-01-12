Ricky Gervais Says Billionaires Offered To Pay For Him To Do A Stand-Up Show In Space

Comedian Ricky Gervais turned down an opportunity to be the first person to do a stand-up show in space.

Gervais admitted that a group of billionaires had offered to send him to space, but he thought it was too dangerous during an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and noted Tuesday by Fox News.

???? Wheel of Opinions w/ @rickygervais ???? Ricky shares his thoughts on space exploration ???? #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/GhmNzqnwcA — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 8, 2021

“I was offered one of these things where you go up into space for 15 minutes,” Gervais told Fallon. “And it was like a group of billionaires and they offered me the chance to be the first comedian to do a stand-up show in space.” (RELATED: Ricky Gervais’ Wish To Be Fed To Lions After His Death Is Rejected)

“I went, ‘No. I’m not going to risk it,'” Gervais responded.

Gervais also claimed the experience would have been a waste of time, Fox News reported.

“These people have paid $300,000 to go into space and have a look around … and then they go there and it’s Ricky Gervais doing 10 minutes. They can watch me on YouTube,” he joked.

“We are in space now – right in the middle,” Gervais added.

I think Gervais might be wrong about this. Doing a stand-up show in space could be one of the coolest things to happen in 2021 and he missed out on the opportunity. It could have been a risk, but a worthwhile risk.