Royal Author Talks About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s ‘Painful’ Journey And Feeling ‘Displaced’ After Exit

Royal author Carolyn Durand talked about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s “painful” journey and them feeling “displaced” after stepping down from their royal senior roles.

“For Meghan, the challenges of enjoying motherhood while being constantly uprooted have been difficult,” Durand, co-author of “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family” shared with Grazia magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“Over the past year the family have lived in four homes – from Windsor to Vancouver for almost six months, then a speedy relocation to friend Tyler Perry’s Hollywood Hills property to beat the pandemic travel ban in March, before laying more permanent roots at their nine-bedroom home in Montecito, near Santa Barbara,” she added. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Plan To Have At Least One More Child)

“It’s just been a lot,” a friend of the duchess shared. “Their nanny moved back to the UK when they moved to LA because of the pandemic and restrictions left them feeling quite alone. Each move made them feel more displaced.”

Despite all the the royal couple’s struggles, “Finding Freedom” co-author Omid Scobie explained that Markle and her husband “haven’t looked back.”

“To be at the point they are at now, having set up an empire and a charity in just over nine months, shows just how hard they have worked to make this transition a success,” Scobie shared. “But it’s taken a lot of work to get here. The journey has been painful.”

“A year ago they set out to create a better life for themselves and their family, one that they could flourish in while still carrying out work that has social impact,” he added. “They’ve now achieved that and friends say they are happier than ever.”