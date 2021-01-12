Ryan Reynolds Cracks Joke About ‘Deadpool’ Joining Marvel And Disney

Ryan Reynolds cracked a joke Tuesday about “Deadpool” joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe and thereby Disney.

“First order of business: Find the guy who killed Bambi’s mom,” the 44-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram, along with a screenshot about the news that “Deadpool 3” was going to be a part of Marvel Studios and thus Walt Disney’s Studios. The post was noted by People magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Deadpool 2’ Stuntwoman Killed On Set Filming Motorcycle Scene)

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously talked to Collider about the next installment in the “Deadpool” film franchise and made it clear it will still be rated R, like the rest. But he also said that Reynold‘s fans shouldn’t expect to see it anytime soon. (RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts To Quarantine Life In Fundraising Clip To Help Frontline Workers)

“It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan’s overseeing a script right now…” Feige said. “It will not be [filming] this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We’ve got a number of things we’ve already announced that we now have to make, but it’s exciting for it to have begun.”

“Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life,” he added.