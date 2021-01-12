President Donald Trump’s 2020 success among working-class voters prompted wide-ranging discussion of the Republican Party’s future. The inroads Trump made with an expanding group of multi-ethnic blue-collar voters was punctuated by President-elect Joe Biden’s poor performance in working-class counties, suggesting the Democrats have lost the working class.
Dems Now Have The Senate And The White House — Here’s What They Lost
(Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Adam Barnes General Assignment Reporter
