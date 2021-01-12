Spike Lee Compares ’70 Million People’ Who Voted For Trump To ‘Nazis’ And ‘Slave Owners’

Spike Lee compared the “70 million people” who he said voted for President Donald Trump to “Nazis” and “slave owners.”

“No matter how bad we talk about Agent Orange[Trump], it’s even a more condemning comment on Americans as a country that 70 million people voted for this guy,” the 63-year-old film director shared with Deadline magazine in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Spike Lee Says ‘A Small Percentage’ Of Black People Will ‘Drink The Orange Kool-Aid’ And Vote For Trump)

“That’s a comment on an America that is OK with the president saying all Mexicans are rapists, murderers and drug dealers,” he added. “That’s 70 million people who believe it’s OK if you separate mothers from their newly born sons and daughters, many still breastfeeding.” (RELATED: Spike Lee Goes On Profane Rant Against Trump At French Film Festival [VIDEO])

“That’s one of the highest immoral acts: separating mother from infant child,” Lee continued. “Who does that? Nazis? Slave owners? That’s f—in’ shameful. That’s a f—in’ disgrace and that is a terrible mark on American democracy.”

At one point, the interviewer asked the producer his thoughts about about the election results and he admitted to celebrating President-elect Joe Biden.

“It’s very sad that this guy [Trump] is still saying that he won and trying to dismantle democracy and his gangsters, co-conspirators, won’t acknowledge it, a lot of them,” Spike said. “I’d say [his presidency] was a goddamn shame and history is not going to be very kind to Agent Orange.”

He also suggested the president is going to go out with a “bang” and could likely “start another war” before he leaves office.

“This guy is still in office and he still has the nuclear codes, and it’s highly conceivable that he’s going to start another war,” the actor explained. “This guy is not going to go out with a whimper, he’s going to go out with a bang.”