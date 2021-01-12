‘The Office’ Was The Most Streamed Show In 2020, ‘Ozark’ Was The Most Streamed Original Series

“The Office” dominated streaming in 2020.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nielsen data shows that the NBC classic was the most streamed series of 2020. Last year, it streamed for 57.13 billion minutes on Netflix in the United States, which made it the clear winner. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Office (@theoffice)

As for original content on streaming, “Ozark” topped the chart with 30.46 billion minutes streamed. Season three dropped in late March.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Obviously, “The Office” leading the rankings for 2020 is the least surprising news ever. In fact, I would have been surprised if any other show came out at the top of the list.

“The Office” is a classic show with millions and millions of loyal fans who still watch it on a regular basis. Now, instead of streaming on Netflix, fans have to watch on Peacock.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Office (@theoffice)

As for “Ozark,” it’s a hell of a show, and I’d encourage everyone to watch it. In terms of original content exclusive to streaming, it’s certainly in the conversation for the best.

In my humble opinion, Jason Bateman gives the best performance of his career as money launderer Marty Byrde.

I crushed season three in a few days, and I truly can’t wait for season four to get here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Let us know in the comments what you were streaming the most in 2020.