Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Twitter Photo Ahead Of His Game Against The Saints

Tom Brady dropped a hilarious Twitter photo Monday night.

The Buccaneers and Saints are slated to meet this Sunday in the playoffs, and the game will feature two starting quarterbacks north of 40-years-old. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This fact isn’t lost on the six-time Super Bowl champion and starting QB of the Bucs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

In response to a tweet that Brady’s games should be on the History Channel, the legendary gunslinger posted a photo of him and Brees looking super old with big beards.

Give it a look below.

If you can’t admit that’s a funny photo, then I don’t know what to tell you. I guess you just don’t have a sense of humor.

We have an NFL playoffs game featuring two QBs who are north of 40! That’s just insane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

The craziest thing is that both quarterbacks are old enough to have sons playing in the NFL, and they’re both still slinging the rock.

Brady is 43, and there are moments when he looks as great as ever. It’s truly unbelievable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

You can catch the game at 6:40 EST on Fox! Let’s see which future HoF member earns the win.