President Trump Could Be Impeached. What Happens Next Is Up In The Air

House Democrats have vowed to vote to impeach President Donald Trump as early as Wednesday, but what happens after that is up in the air.

Some Democrats have suggested pressing forward for immediate conviction in the Senate. The possibility was laughable during Trump’s first impeachment trial, but the prospect is now plausible thanks to many Republicans’ horror at Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitol last week. One unexpected obstacle to that plan, however, is President-Elect Joe Biden. He said Monday that Congress needs to be ready to handle the legislation his administration will propose on day one, and not be distracted with impeachment proceedings.

House Majority Whip and South Carolina Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn has suggested a different route that may appease both factions within his party: impeach now, convict later. He suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lead the House to impeach Trump, but to not deliver the article of impeachment to the Senate until 100 days after Biden is inaugurated, giving the administration time to “get his agenda off and running.” (RELATED: Is There A Chance Trump Is Impeached And Convicted Before The End Of His Term?)

But 100 days is a long time, perhaps long enough that the current anger over the Capitol riots won’t then be able to sway enough Republicans to jump party lines and vote to convict Trump. Even today, the vote would be a tough sell as it requires a two-thirds majority to convict and remove a president from office.

A number of Republicans have already come out publicly to condemn the president and the riots, agreeing with Democrats that he incited the mob to storm the Capitol. A vote with the current makeup of the Senate would require 17 Republican defections. Once new Senators are installed, however, it would require just 14, but Republican defections require proximity to the Capitol riots.