Tuscaloosa Parties Hard After Alabama Wins The National Title

Tuscaloosa was lit in the aftermath of Alabama winning the national title game Monday night.

The Crimson Tide absolutely dominated Ohio State as Nick Saban earned his seventh title ring, and fans cut loose afterwards. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Twitter is currently flooded with videos of people taking to the streets to celebrate the championship victory, and they’re all great.

Alabama Crimson Tide fans flood the streets of Tuscaloosa after the team secured its 18th national title. pic.twitter.com/k9UCH8BC4m — James Benedetto (@james_benedetto) January 12, 2021

I don’t blame these students one bit, and save the self-righteous rant about coronavirus. We watched people flood the streets all summer and after Joe Biden won the election without people saying much.

Very few people ever get to win a national title in college. You have to take advantage of it. If that means partying, then so be it.

I wouldn’t have it any other way.

The scene on the strip in Tuscaloosa after Alabama wins the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/xWf7biBqQW — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) January 12, 2021

When Wisconsin went to back-to-back Final Fours, you best believe that I was on State Street smashing beers and celebrating with the boys.

There’s no other way to do it. Alabama is now the top dog in college football, and the fans are excited. I don’t blame or judge them one bit.

Mayor Walt Maddox and UA urged fans to celebrate at home, but after a national championship in Tuscaloosa, they clearly had other plans pic.twitter.com/NpCHTFgM2Y — Ben Flanagan (@ThisBenFlanagan) January 12, 2021

Finally, I love this dude running around town dressed up as Forrest Gump. What a damn king!