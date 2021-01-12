Walmart Indefinitely Suspends Donations To Lawmakers Who Objected To Electoral College Certification

Walmart’s political action committee has indefinitely suspended all donations to lawmakers who opposed the certification of the Electoral College votes.

“We examine and adjust our political giving strategy at the end of every election cycle, and that review will continue over the coming months,” Walmart told the Daily Caller. “However, in light of last week’s attack on the U.S. Capitol, Walmart’s political action committee is indefinitely suspending contributions to those members of Congress who voted against the lawful certification of state electoral college votes.”

NYT: Walmart’s PAC suspending contributions to members of Congress who voted against certification of electoral college votes — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 12, 2021

Walmart joins dozens of other companies who halted political donations following the Capitol riot. Most companies have said that they are suspending all political donations, but some have specified that they will suspend contributions to lawmakers who objected to the certification of the Electoral College votes declaring Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Josh Hawley Slams Walmart’s ‘Insulting Condescension’ For Tweet Calling Him A ‘Sore Loser’)

Companies suspending contributions to objectors include AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, and Amazon, according to data compiled by the Wall Street Journal. All of those companies have given more than $1 million in total PAC donations.

President Donald Trump was suspended from almost every major social media platform after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and other platforms all banned or limited Trump’s accounts. Twitter also said that they suspended over 70,000 accounts, although several prominent Twitter users said that they lost much more than 70,000 followers.

Parler, a social media platform that positions itself as the free speech alternative to Twitter, was one of the only platforms to not ban the president. Apple and Google Play banned the app from their app stores, and Amazon terminated Parler’s account, meaning it cannot access its servers.