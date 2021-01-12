WaPo Columnist Says ‘Cult’ Trump Supporters Need To Be ‘Deprogramed’

Washington Post columnist and MSNBC analyst Eugene Robinson said that supporters of President Donald Trump need to be “deprogrammed” and likened them to “members of a cult” on Tuesday.

Robinson spoke with Nikole Hannah-Jones, lead writer of the “1619 Project,” about how to begin deprogramming Trump supporters.

“We have, there are millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans, who somehow need to be deprogrammed,” Robinson asked. “It’s as if they are members of a cult, the Trump-ist cult, and have to be deprogrammed. Do you have any idea how we start that process, much less complete it?”

Hannah-Jones began by saying she is unsure but suggested looking “to history” for the answer.

“What, ultimately, breaks that power structure in the South is enforcement, right? There has to be consequences,” she continued. “And then, once you get those consequences, I think then people have to take a second look at their actions and they have to be much more afraid to do the types of, kind of violence that we saw … last week.”

Trump supporters rioted and descended on the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6 as lawmakers were going through the certification process for President-elect Joe Biden. The incident left multiple people dead and House Democrats are now seeking punishments for Republican counterparts connected to the event.

House Democrats also introduced articles of impeachment against Trump as a result of the riot on Monday. (RELATED: ‘Never In My 96 Years’: Former FBI, CIA Director Calls For Trump Impeachment In Op-Ed)