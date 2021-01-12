Wisconsin Drops Awesome Football Video Looking Ahead To The 2021 Season

The Wisconsin Badgers look ready for the 2021 season.

The Badgers dropped a video Tuesday afternoon highlighting the insane struggles of the past year and painting a bright picture of the future.

Give it a watch below. It’ll have fans amped up.

Who is ready to run through a wall right now? I’ll go ahead and throw my hand into the air! After all we’ve been through the past year, that video has me ready to roll.

Wisconsin went through levels of adversity I didn’t even know was possible in the world of sports because of coronavirus. Yet, here we are.

Now, we have to take what we’ve been through, grow from it, learn and get better in 2021. Nobody was happy with what happened in 2020, but there’s nothing we can do about it now.

All we can do is be better today than we were yesterday, and shoot for improvement every time we take the field.

So, let’s get after it and get the job done. Go, Badgers, go!