1800s Beer Cave Discovered In St. Louis Neighborhood

A beer cave from the 1800s has been discovered under a St. Louis, Missouri, neighborhood with the help of some cameras.

"We lowered a lidar unit down here to map out the cave … it's like 30-feet wide with a ceiling of 7 by 15 feet tall," Bill Kranz, project facilitator for McHose and English Cave Recovery shared, according to the New York Post in a piece published Wednesday.

“We were all out here in the alley jumping around like crazy,” he added of the discovery under a neighborhood in the Benton Park area.

The area where the cave was discovered reportedly was once a major brewing center in the state and was were ale was stored back in the 19th century.

According to the Fox 59 report, workers from McHose and English Cave Recovery have been studying the site for quite sometime despite only being able to access the location with the use of two cameras through a small hole in the surface.

“This was the brewery epicenter of the city of St. Louis because of all the caves,” Alderman Dan Guenther explained. “It really gives us an opportunity to reconnect with that past and hopefully step foot in a garden that hasn’t been opened in over 100 years.”