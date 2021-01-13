Editorial

Andre Johnson Tells Deshaun Watson To ‘Stand’ His ‘Ground,’ Says The Texans Waste Careers

Houston Texans v Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Former Houston Texans star Andre Johnson doesn’t seem impressed with the franchise.

At the moment, the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson appear to be on the brink of disaster, and the legendary receiver is siding with the passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Johnson tweeted Tuesday that Watson should “stand” his “ground” and that the franchise “is known for wasting players careers.”

Well, I’m glad to see things are going great in Houston! Outside of J.J. Watt, there’s no more recognizable face associated with the Texans than Johnson.

The man was a superstar for the team, and he’s now publicly ripping the organization for wasting careers.

If that’s not a bad look, then I don’t know what is.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andre Johnson (@ajohnson1500)

Having said all of that, I still don’t see any situation unfolding where the Texans end up trading Watson unless he literally refuses to take the field.

Franchise quarterbacks come at a premium in the NFL, and you don’t deal one because they’re disgruntled. You do everything possible to remedy the situation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson)

I still 100% believe Deshaun Watson will be on the Texans next season.