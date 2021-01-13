Andre Johnson Tells Deshaun Watson To ‘Stand’ His ‘Ground,’ Says The Texans Waste Careers

Former Houston Texans star Andre Johnson doesn’t seem impressed with the franchise.

At the moment, the Texans and quarterback Deshaun Watson appear to be on the brink of disaster, and the legendary receiver is siding with the passer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources say Watson could play hardball with Texans about a trade. His new $156 million contract includes a no-trade clause but informed speculation from a source is that he would consider the @MiamiDolphins in which Tua Tagovailoa and additional compensation goes to Houston. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 10, 2021

Johnson tweeted Tuesday that Watson should “stand” his “ground” and that the franchise “is known for wasting players careers.”

If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!! — Andre Johnson (@johnson80) January 12, 2021

Well, I’m glad to see things are going great in Houston! Outside of J.J. Watt, there’s no more recognizable face associated with the Texans than Johnson.

The man was a superstar for the team, and he’s now publicly ripping the organization for wasting careers.

If that’s not a bad look, then I don’t know what is.

Having said all of that, I still don’t see any situation unfolding where the Texans end up trading Watson unless he literally refuses to take the field.

Franchise quarterbacks come at a premium in the NFL, and you don’t deal one because they’re disgruntled. You do everything possible to remedy the situation.

I still 100% believe Deshaun Watson will be on the Texans next season.