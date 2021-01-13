‘Bodyguard’ On Netflix Is Incredibly Intense And Outstanding

Netflix’s series “Bodyguard” is great.

I just recently finished “The Stranger,” and that meant it was time to find something new to watch. A friend of mine recommended “Bodyguard” a long time ago, but I just never had the time to fully dive in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, I’m all the way in now!

I cruised through the first episode of the series, and I love it. The plot is pretty simple. Former soldier David Budd, who is played by “Game of Thrones” star Richard Madden, is assigned to protect a member of the British cabinet, and it’s clear he’s battling some inner demons.

To make matters more interesting, Home Secretary Julia Montague is very much pro-intervention in the Middle East, and it’s clear the man tasked with her life couldn’t be more against getting involved in the places he served.

Now, I’m only one episode in, and I don’t know much. However, the opening scene of the series features a suicide bomber and Budd talks about how leaders simply don’t care about foot soldiers.

If I had to guess, it’s going to turn out that Budd might ultimately end up being a bad guy. Again, I have no inside information, but I’m getting some serious “Homeland” season one vibes.

You can check out “Bodyguard” on Netflix. It’s pretty awesome.