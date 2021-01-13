Buffalo Bills Fans Fight In The Stands In Crazy Video

A pair of Buffalo Bills fans thought it was a good idea to get into a fight during the team’s playoff game against the Colts.

In a Facebook video making the rounds from the Saturday matchup, two men can be seen in a physical altercation, and one of them is clearly winning.

Eventually, a man who appears to be a security agent showed up to end the situation. You can watch the wild video below.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again to make sure I'm crystal clear. If you get into a fight at a sporting event, then you're a grade-A moron.

Nobody wants to get punched while at an NFL game. Nobody in the world wants that.

People go to sporting events to have a few beers with their friends, enjoy the action and cheer like hell for their team.

They don’t go to get lit up by a stranger. The Bills are finally relevant! Relax and enjoy the product on the field! Don’t get into a fight!

Be better, folks. Be much better.

H/T: Barstool Sports