Carlo’s Bakery Closing In Dallas, To Be Replaced With Cake ATMs

Carlo’s Bakery is shutting down the last remaining location in Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The bakery, made famous through the TLC show “Cake Boss,” first opened in 2016 and closed on Dec. 7, according to an article published by The Dallas Morning News. Another Carlo’s Bakery was opened in Frisco in 2017, but that location closed in February of 2020.

Instead of a brick and mortar store, Carlo’s Bakery intends to open roughly 100 “cake ATMs” around the state of Texas, the outlet reported. The cake ATMs already exist in Canada and the model has survived the pandemic, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Viral Tweets Asks Users Which Food They’d Eliminate Forever)

The cake ATMs allow people to buy cake slices of six-inch cakes at any time.

This isn’t the worst idea I have ever seen. How many times have you rolled up to some bakery or dessert place with a huge craving just for it to be closed? With the ATM, it wouldn’t even matter what time it was.

The business-model is similar to the Sprinkles cupcake ATMs which have also been a huge hit.

You can also order cakes from Carlo’s Bakery online and the goods will be shipped to you.

The cake ATM sounds much cooler than that though. The ATMs are set to be opened in the next 12 to 18 months, according to The Dallas Morning News.