Chad Johnson Credits McDonald’s For His Great Health In The NFL

Former NFL star Chad Johnson thinks McDonald’s is the reason he didn’t get hurt during his playing days.

During a recent appearance on the “I Am An Athlete” podcast, the former Bengals star was in an argument with Brandon Marshall about injuries, and claimed McDonald’s was the reason he was able to stay healthy. Yes, you read that correctly. An NFL player thinks eating McDonald’s is why he didn’t get hurt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I never got hurt because I ate McDonald’s and it built a callus in my body…You ate all that f**king healthy sh*t and then when sh*t happened to you, when someone banged your body, you couldn’t f**king take it,” Johnson yelled at Marshall during the exchange.

This is must watch TV pic.twitter.com/Y2JF4Uppcu — ⚜️The B-U-N™ ⚜️ (@BayouBun) January 12, 2021

I didn’t realize Chad Johnson was so based. I kind of love it. Him looking right at the camera and telling people to “eat whatever the f**k” they want to eat is the definition of laugh-out-loud funny.

It’s honestly hysterical. Johnson is the man.

Now that we’ve enjoyed our laughs, I would recommend that the average person very much ignores Johnson’s opinions on food.

Crushing McDonald’s might work for a pro athlete who is working out around the clock. Back in the day, I used to eat two Big Macs for lunch after playing basketball and I weighed 135 pounds. Then this little thing called age caught up with me.

Trust me, you start crushing fast food all the time and you’re asking for trouble. If you’re Johnson, it might be fine. The average person? Yeah, hard pass.

Never change, Johnson! The dude is a content machine!

