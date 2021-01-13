House Freedom Caucus Head Calls For Cheney’s Resignation After She Backed Impeachment

The House Freedom Caucus Chief, Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, called for Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney to resign from GOP leadership Tuesday after Cheney announced her support for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Cheney released a statement Tuesday evening, declaring she would vote to impeach the president over last week’s Capitol riot, where a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building, breaking through security, battling police and storming the Rotunda and Senate Chambers.

“I don’t think she should be the chair of the Republican conference anymore,” Biggs told Fox News host Shannon Bream Tuesday. “The reality is she’s not representing the conference; she’s not representing the Republican ideals.”

Biggs claimed he was “not alone in that sentiment,” adding, “She’s out there advocating for others to join her in impeachment — that is wrong, and I think she should resign.”

WATCH:

No matter what happens this next week, President Trump’s America First agenda and movement will prosper. The radical left will not be able to stop what the president started. pic.twitter.com/bFEA4Camoa — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 13, 2021

Republican Montana Rep. Matt Rosendale joined Biggs in calling for Cheney to step down as conference chair, claiming the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney “ignored the preferences of Republican voters,” according to the New York Post.

Five individuals died due to the riot, including Ashli Babbit, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, who was shot by law enforcement. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick also reportedly died after being injured “while physically engaging with protesters.”

“There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Cheney said in a statement Tuesday evening. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Will Vote To Impeach President Trump)

Trump may soon become the only president in U.S. history to be twice impeached. The House voted and approved a resolution Tuesday demanding Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment to oust the president; however, earlier, Pence told Speak of the House Nancy Pelosi he would not do so.