Coast Guard Retrieves Stolen Tiki Bar Boat, Intoxicated Suspect Reportedly Arrested

The U.S. Coast Guard arrested a suspect on Wednesday who was reportedly responsible for stealing a floating tiki bar that doubles as a boat, according to an announcement.

Coast Guard personnel from Key West, Florida found the floating tiki bar boat with a person on board who appeared to be intoxicated. The tiki boat was found near Hawk’s Channel in the Keys, Fox10 reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Coast Guard Searching For Four Fisherman After Boat Goes Down Off Massachusetts Coast)

“The person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody,” the U.S. Coast Guard’s Southeast 7th District tweeted.

#BreakingNews????@USCG Station Key West crews recovered a reportedly stolen tiki hut boat near Hawk’s Channel. The person aboard showed signs of intoxication and was taken into custody by @MyFWC. Don’t drink and boat! #Partnerships #BUI #LawEnforcement pic.twitter.com/taecIufV0j — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) January 13, 2021

“Don’t drink and boat!” the Coast Guard added in their tweet regarding the situation.

According to the Coast Guard’s tweet, the intoxicated suspect was reportedly arrested and taken into custody by officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The suspect remains unnamed and charges have not yet been announced.